Today Is National Eat What You Want Day!

It’s also McHappy Day!

On May 11, 2022, McDonald’s Restaurants will celebrate their 28th McHappy Day in Canada! On McHappy Day, a portion of proceeds from every menu item sold in our restaurants all day long goes to a Ronald McDonald House® and other children’s charities across the country. Locally, proceeds will help support the NICU At RVH

Restricting yourself from your favourite foods can be difficult. That is why, on May 11, we celebrate National Eat What You Want Day! On this day, people are encouraged to treat themselves by giving in to their sweet tooth, carb-loading without having a marathon to run, and eating breakfast for dinner.

Because on Eat What You Want Day, no one can tell you what NOT to eat.

FULL RANKING OF FOODS AMERICANS WOULD EAT EVERY DAY (IF THEY DIDN’T HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT THE CONSEQUENCES)

#1: Pizza (13%)

#2: Pasta (12%)

#3: Burgers (11%)

#4: Ice cream (11%)

#5: Tacos or burritos (9%)

#6: Chocolate (9%)

#7: French fries (9%)

#8: Donuts (7%)

#9: Cake (6%)

#10: Chips (5%)

#11: Cheese (4%)

#12: Cookies (4%)