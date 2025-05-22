What Your Toes Might Be Trying to Tell You

Your toes might not be the star of your beauty routine, but they have something to say, especially when it comes to your health.

Next time you're giving yourself a pedicure or deciding on the perfect summer polish, take a moment to check out what’s going on beneath the surface. Because your toes? They’re low-key health informants.

Yellow Toenails

Not just a sign you skipped base coat. Yellow discolouration could be a fungal infection or even a nutrient deficiency. If you’ve been loading up on multivitamins but your toes are still looking a little... mustardy, it might be time to chat with a doc.

Dark Stripes on Nails

This one’s serious. Dark vertical stripes — especially if they appear suddenly — could be a sign of melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Don’t ignore them. Get it checked.

Swollen Toes

Could be something minor like sitting too long or wearing shoes that are way too tight. But it could also be linked to poor circulation, gout, or even fluid retention from too much salt. If your toes puff up like little sausages and don’t go down, give your doctor a call.

White Toenails

White patches or a pale tone overall? You might be low on zinc, protein, or iron. Your toes are saying, “Please eat something with actual nutrients.”

Blue Toes

Blue or purplish toes are a classic sign of Raynaud’s disease, which affects blood flow, especially when you’re cold or stressed. Circulation issues are no joke, so don’t brush them off if your toes are regularly icy blue.

Itchy, Flaky Toes

Say hello to athlete’s foot, even if you’ve never touched a gym in your life. It’s super common, super annoying, and very treatable. Just don’t scratch them in public — we’re begging you.

Bottom line? Your toes might be trying to tell you something way more important than which sandals to wear. If anything seems off—colour, texture, swelling, or weird new patterns — give your feet some extra love and, when in doubt, check in with a medical pro. 👣