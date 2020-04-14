Toilet Roll Cakes Anyone?

A small baker in Helsinki may have saved her business by creating a new kind of cake that everyone seems to want.

After a lockdown order was put in place last month and all cake orders canceled the little baker came up with an idea that didn’t stink! They began making toilet paper cakes made of oat batter, passion fruit mousse and covered with white fondant.

The first five cakes sold within an hour of them being placed on display and on social media and have since become a hit.

The bakery now has hundreds of orders and the owner has even had to hire some extra help to keep up with the demand.

