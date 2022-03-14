Tom Brady Returns To Football Six Week After He Announces Retirement

In an odd turn of events, Tom Brady says he will return to the NFL for his 23rd season to the Buccaneers.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG”

Brady, 44, and the Buccaneers lost in the NFC Divisional Round to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams. The previous season, his first in Tampa, he led the franchise to a Super Bowl.