Tom Brady’s Is Making A Buddy Comedy Film with Hollywood Legends!

Tom Brady has found a new gig! The retired quarterback will star in and produce a football-themed flick entitled “80 for Brady.”

Big names in Hollywood are said to be on board with this project include legends Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

According to reports, “80 for Brady” is inspired by a true story and follows four besties and New England Patriots fans (Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field), who take a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their favourite quarterback — who is, you guessed it — the real Tom Brady himself.

Chaos and hilarity ensue as the four friends take a cross-country road trip to see Brady play in the big game.

Production will begin later this spring and no release date has been set yet.

Brady announced that he was retiring from the NFL on Feb. 1 after many longstanding rumours. The sportsman retired after 22 seasons, three MVP awards and seven Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook/Tom Brady