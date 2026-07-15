TOM CRUISE IS HEADING TO THE WORLD CUP FINAL... BECAUSE APPARENTLY HE NEVER TAKES A DAY OFF

The FIFA World Cup Final is pulling out all the stops this weekend.

FIFA has revealed the lineup for the closing ceremony before Sunday's championship match, and it's packed with stars... including Tom Cruise, who'll be making a special appearance.

Let's be honest, if Tom Cruise shows up, there's about a 50/50 chance he parachutes into the stadium, hangs off the roof, or sprints across the field without a stunt double.

Also taking part in the pre-game celebration are Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger, Laura Pausini, and internet superstar IShowSpeed, who's become almost as famous for his reactions to soccer as the games themselves.

Then there's Jennifer Hudson, who'll perform the U.S. national anthem. She already has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony... at this point, she's basically collecting trophies the way the rest of us collect reusable grocery bags.

The festivities kick off 90 minutes before the final, celebrating the tournament's 48 teams and the journey through 16 host cities across North America.

And for the first time, the World Cup Final will also feature a halftime show, proving that soccer has officially decided, "You know what? Let's make this thing even bigger.”

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Now all we need is Tom Cruise zip-lining into the stadium carrying the match ball... and honestly, nobody would be surprised.