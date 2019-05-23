Listen Live

Tom Hanks Just Posted the Greatest Selfie

Tom, use #KoolSummerSelfie next time to win a car!

By Darryl on the Drive

We’re now less than a month away from the release of Toy Story 4 and this guy is over the top excited. Tom Hanks, who plays the voice of Woody, snapped a #KoolSummerSelfie with a dude who has a Woody tat!

Yesterday, Tom Hanks was on The Ellen Show and he revealed how Toy Story 4 emotional ending.

Hard to believe we were first introduced to Woody & Buzz back in 1995. The final chapter of the Toy Story franchise release date is June 21st.

