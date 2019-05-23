Tom Hanks Just Posted the Greatest Selfie
Tom, use #KoolSummerSelfie next time to win a car!
We’re now less than a month away from the release of Toy Story 4 and this guy is over the top excited. Tom Hanks, who plays the voice of Woody, snapped a #KoolSummerSelfie with a dude who has a Woody tat!
Well, howdy partner! Where’s Buzz? Hanx pic.twitter.com/sY4jjMJslT
— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) May 23, 2019
Yesterday, Tom Hanks was on The Ellen Show and he revealed how Toy Story 4 emotional ending.
Hard to believe we were first introduced to Woody & Buzz back in 1995. The final chapter of the Toy Story franchise release date is June 21st.
#ToyStory4 arrives in one month. Watch the final trailer now. pic.twitter.com/NgoUUVKT52
— Toy Story 4 (@toystory) May 21, 2019