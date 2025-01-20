Tom Holland Taps Into Sobriety: Non-Alcoholic Beer Brand for the Win

Tom Holland, the 28-year-old actor best known for swinging through skyscrapers in Spider-Man: Homecoming, is now making moves in a different kind of arena—the beverage industry. After giving up alcohol in 2022, Tom decided to launch his non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero, to help others like him feel more at ease in social settings.

Bero: A Beer for Everyone

Tom revealed that part of his motivation for creating Bero was to tackle the awkwardness he sometimes felt when ordering a non-alcoholic drink at pubs. He wanted to craft something that was both discreet and inclusive, explaining:

"I wanted to create something … that meant you could go into a bar and ask for a household name that represented sobriety but was under the radar so that people like me could go to the pub and just feel as if they belong as much as anyone."

The Bero lineup features three tasty options: an IPA, a wheat beer, and a pilsner. The brand has already made its debut in the US and is set to launch in the UK this month.

Passion Over Profit

Despite being approached with countless endorsement deals over the years, Tom explained that he wanted to invest his energy into a project he truly cared about. Bero is more than just a business for him—it’s a statement about normalizing sobriety and celebrating inclusivity in social drinking culture.

Related: Zendaya and Tom Holland Reportedly Engaged After a Romantic Christmas Proposal

Cheers to Big Milestones

On top of launching Bero, Tom has another reason to celebrate: his recent engagement to fellow Hollywood star Zendaya! The pair have been fan-favourite #CoupleGoals for years, and this news only adds to the excitement surrounding Tom’s personal and professional journey.

Whether you're teetotal like Tom or just looking for a tasty alcohol-free alternative, Bero is a welcome addition to the beverage scene. Will you be cracking open a Bero on your next night out? Let us know!