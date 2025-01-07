Zendaya and Tom Holland Reportedly Engaged After a Romantic Christmas Proposal

It looks like wedding bells may be ringing soon for Zendaya and Tom Holland! Rumours are swirling that the Spider-Man actor proposed to his longtime love over Christmas in an intimate setting, and fans are losing it.

The excitement reached new heights when Zendaya was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand during the Golden Globe Awards this past weekend. The Dune actress, who stunned on the red carpet in an elegant orange gown, set social media abuzz as eagle-eyed fans zeroed in on her new accessory. Could it really be an engagement ring?

Zendaya and Tom, both 28, first met on the set of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, and their chemistry has been undeniable ever since. Although the pair has been notoriously private about their relationship, insiders have reportedly spilled the beans, claiming Tom popped the question recently during the festive season.

While neither Zendaya nor Tom has officially confirmed the happy news yet, fans are already celebrating the potential Hollywood power couple’s next chapter. If the rumours are true, it’s only a matter of time before the internet breaks again when they decide to share the details.

For now, all eyes are on Zendaya’s dazzling ring and the adorable duo’s future plans.

Could 2025 be the year of the ultimate Spidey wedding? Stay tuned!