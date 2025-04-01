Tom Holland’s Next Spider-Man Film Gets Official Title and Release Date

Get ready, Spidey fans! Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is swinging back into theatres in 2026, and now we have an official title: Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Sony and Marvel announced the news at CinemaCon, revealing that the film will hit theatres on July 31, 2026. Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for directing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is set to helm the project.

What’s in a Name?

While plot details are still under wraps, the title Brand New Day is a major nod to Spider-Man comics. In the Marvel Universe, Brand New Day was a 2008 storyline that saw Peter Parker dealing with major changes after his identity was magically erased from public memory—which sounds a lot like where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off.

Where Does It Fit in the MCU?

The new Spider-Man movie arrives three months after Avengers: Doomsday and a year before Avengers: Secret Wars, meaning it could be deeply connected to the MCU’s next major crossover events.

One thing’s for sure—it’s going to be a big year for Spider-Man!