When Is It Too Cold To Walk Your Dog?

Taking your dog for a walk once (or twice) a day is essential to their health and wellbeing. Dogs need to keep fit, stay upbeat, stretch their legs and engage with the world.

Not to mention, your canine companion probably loves the regular, quality, one-on-one time with their best pal (that’s you).

But as the weather gets colder, it becomes harder to get motivated to walk your dog. And even when you take out Fido, the walks become shorter when the weather gets colder!

If it’s too cold for you, it could be too cold for them!

Brrr! Don’t let freezing temps put pets in danger! Follow this handy chart to see just how cold is too cold for your dog: https://t.co/tXxNCBFTtu #ItsSoCold pic.twitter.com/efIFp1qagx — Petplan Pet Insurance (@Petplan) January 2, 2018

Generally speaking, no dog should be out for a walk if the weather drops below -10°C.

According to data from the Tufts Animal Condition and Care (TACC) system, things get potentially risky for small and medium breeds when it’s colder than -4°C.

Logically, smaller dogs, and dogs with fine hair, are less able to tolerate colder temperatures with their teeny, furless bodies.

Bigger breeds, or big dogs with lots of thick hair, get cold less easily. They’re slightly less of a concern until the temperature falls to around -9°C.