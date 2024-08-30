Too Tired to Cook? You're Not Alone—Nearly 80% of Us Are in the Same Boat

Ever find yourself staring blankly at your fridge after a long day at work, wondering if you can muster the energy to cook a meal? You’re not alone. According to new research, nearly 80% of adults are too exhausted to cook dinner after work. For many of us, preparing a meal from scratch feels like climbing a mountain at the end of a marathon day.

The Struggle is Real: Cooking Fatigue is All Too Common

A surprising 20% of respondents confessed they've fallen asleep while attempting to cook. It seems that the busy weekday grind is leaving many of us so drained that even the basic task of making dinner can feel overwhelming.

Weekdays are especially tough, with half of the adults surveyed saying they’re at their busiest Monday through Friday. But the exhaustion doesn’t stop there—38% reported that their weekends are just as hectic, leaving no real time to catch up on rest or meal prep.

When asked which day of the week is the hardest to muster up the energy to cook, Monday took the top spot, followed closely by a tie between Wednesday and Friday. The Monday blues, midweek slump, and Friday fatigue are all real challenges when it comes to getting dinner on the table.

The Convenience Meal Trap

With so much on our plates (pun intended), it’s no wonder that convenience meals have become the go-to option when we’re short on time.

Sandwiches, fast food, and microwavable dinners are among the top choices for those who are too tired to cook. One in four respondents admitted to ordering food delivery multiple times a week—only to regret it later due to the lack of nutritional value.

Despite the best intentions, many of us find it hard to stick to a healthy diet. The top barriers? Healthy eating is seen as too expensive and time-consuming, and finding healthy ingredients can be tricky. It’s a frustrating cycle that many can relate to.

What’s on the Menu When You’re in a Rush?

When time is short and energy is low, here’s what people are reaching for:

Sandwiches: 42%

42% Fast food: 37%

37% Microwavable dinners: 33%

33% Frozen convenience foods: 31%

31% Ramen noodles: 29%

29% Eggs: 25%

25% Delivery/takeout: 22%

22% Revamped leftovers: 19%

19% Variety of snacks: 19%

19% Air fryer meals: 18%

Many of us are in the same boat, trying to balance busy schedules with the desire to eat well. But with the right planning and a few go-to quick meal ideas, it might just be possible to make dinner time a little less stressful—and a lot healthier.

So, next time you’re too tired to cook, remember that you’re not alone. And if all else fails, there’s always the trusty sandwich.