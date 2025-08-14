Toothpaste Made from Hair Could Be the Next Big Thing in Fighting Cavities 🪥💇‍♀️

Yes, you read that right — the secret to a healthier smile might be… hair.

Researchers from King’s College London have discovered that keratin — the protein found in human hair, nails, skin, and even sheep’s wool — could actually protect your teeth better than fluoride. And if all goes to plan, a keratin-based toothpaste could hit store shelves in as little as two years.

Why Hair Helps Your Teeth

Fluoride has been the go-to for strengthening enamel for decades, but keratin takes things a step further. When applied to teeth, it creates a dense mineral coating that mimics natural enamel — sealing sensitive areas and helping prevent decay.

In this study, scientists extracted keratin from wool and found that, once on the tooth’s surface, it interacted with minerals in saliva to form a crystal-like “scaffolding.” Over time, this structure attracts calcium and phosphate from your saliva, gradually building an enamel-like layer to protect your teeth.

The Big Picture

Tooth decay impacts nearly 90% of adults aged 20–64 and almost half of all children. Everything from sugary drinks to acid reflux can wear down enamel, causing pain, sensitivity, and even tooth loss.

A keratin-based toothpaste or professional gel could offer a way to repair early enamel damage before it becomes a major dental issue — all while making use of a natural material we already produce.