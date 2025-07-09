Simcoe County's Top 10 “Feel-Good” Habits (That Don’t Involve a $14 Green Juice)

Turns out, Simcoe County isn’t just about farmers’ markets and ice fishing anymore — it’s also quietly crushing the wellness game.

According to a new report, three in four folks around here are prioritizing feeling good from the inside out. (Sorry, six-pack abs, but we’ve got better things to do.)

These aren’t the kind of habits that require a $200 yoga mat or a retreat in Tulum. Nope — Simcoe residents are keeping it real by stacking small, intentional feel-good rituals that work.

On average, we’re doing five of these per day, which is honestly impressive considering most of us still haven’t folded that laundry from three days ago.

So what are we doing to feel better (without selling our souls to a gym membership)? Here's the Top 10 “Feel-Good” Habits Simcoe County locals swear by:

1. 🛌 Prioritizing Sleep (50%)

Because nothing says “wellness” like eight solid hours and ignoring your phone past 9 p.m.

2. 🥗 Cooking or Eating Meals That Nourish Me (49%)

Yes, cereal for dinner can be nourishing… if you believe hard enough. But mostly we’re talkin’ veggies and actual effort.

3. 💃 Moving My Body in a Way That Feels Good (44%)

Walking, stretching, dancing like nobody’s watching (because hopefully no one is). We’re done with punishing workouts. We want joyful jiggles.

4. 🙅 Saying No to Things That Drain Me (38%)

From unnecessary meetings to that group chat that only plans brunch but never actually goes — nope, not today.

5. 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Connecting with Loved Ones In Person (38%)

FaceTime is fine, but sometimes you just need a real-life hug and some quality gossip over coffee.

6. 🌳 Spending Time in Nature (35%)

Yes, even a walk around the block counts. Bonus points for spotting a raccoon doing something suspicious.

7. 📵 Taking Breaks From Screens and Social Media (32%)

Scrolling TikTok until your thumb cramps? Nah. We're out here touching grass.

8. 💊 Taking a Daily Probiotic or Supplement (31%)

Whether it’s a gummy, a capsule, or just a spoonful of optimism, gut health is in.

9. 🦠 Prioritizing Gut Health (28%)

We see you, kombucha crowd. Our guts are finally getting the respect they deserve.

10. 🧘 Practising Mindfulness (22%)

Meditation, breathwork, or just staring at a wall for five minutes without spiralling — we call that progress.