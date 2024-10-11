The Top 10 Hottest Male Celebs — According to an Ancient Math Equation

Have you ever wondered if there's a mathematical formula to define beauty?

Well, it turns out there is! According to Dr. Julian De Silva, a facial cosmetic surgeon, the ancient Greek "Golden Ratio of Beauty" can scientifically determine who the most handsome men in the world are. And thanks to modern technology, De Silva has used this age-old equation to identify the top 10 hottest male celebrities on the planet.

What is the Golden Ratio of Beauty?

The Golden Ratio—1.618 (ϕ): 1—is an ancient Greek mathematical equation believed to represent ultimate beauty. The closer someone’s facial features align with this ratio, the more scientifically "perfect" they are considered to be.

“These new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what makes someone physically beautiful, and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgeries,” says De Silva.

And the Most Handsome Man in the World is...

According to De Silva’s findings, Aaron Taylor-Johnson tops the list as the most handsome man on Earth, with a near-perfect score of 93.04%. The 34-year-old actor, who has been rumoured to be the next James Bond, was a clear winner when all elements of his face were measured for "physical perfection."

The Top 10 Most Handsome Men Based on the Golden Ratio

Here's a breakdown of the top contenders, along with their scientifically calculated Golden Ratio scores:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – 93.04% Lucien Laviscount – 92.41% Paul Mescal – 92.38% Robert Pattinson – 92.15% Jack Lowden – 90.33% George Clooney – 89.9% Nicholas Hoult – 89.84% Charles Melton – 88.46% Idris Elba – 87.94% Shah Rukh Khan – 86.76%

Does Math Define Beauty?

While it’s fun to see how your favourite celebs stack up, beauty is ultimately in the eye of the beholder. But if you ever find yourself mesmerized by Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s perfectly symmetrical face, at least now you know—math says you’re onto something!

So, do you agree with these results? Let us know if your celebrity crush made the cut, or if you think there’s someone else who should’ve topped the list!