Top Compliments We Love To Hear About Our Homes

According to new research, hearing “your home smells so good,” is the best compliment we could receive about our home.

A survey of 2,000 adults looked at how home fragrances play a role in cleaning routines and found that 55% say that the way a home smells is even more important than how it looks.

Some of the other home-related compliments people would love to receive include being told their space has a good vibe and that it looks clean.

For many, the work of the cleaning process is worth it, as nearly nine in 10 respondents said that nothing feels as good as relaxing in a clean home.

The survey conducted by OnePoll for home fragrance brand, Air Wick found that 53% of respondents feel making their home smell good is part of the standard cleaning process, while another 40% revere this as “the cherry on top/finishing touch” of their cleaning routine.

The top scents for a home are:

Cinnamon

Lavender

Vanilla

Jasmine

Pine

Citrus