The Top Five Gifts Teachers Love at Christmas

Shopping for your kid’s teacher this holiday season? While teachers appreciate the thought behind any gift, some are definite hits, while others can miss the mark entirely. To help you out, here’s a list of what teachers really want—and a few things they’d rather not see under the tree (or in their inbox).

The Gifts Teachers Want

A recent survey of 800 teachers revealed that meaningful gestures don’t have to break the bank. The most-loved gift might already be in your child’s pencil case. Here are the top five gifts teachers want:

Handwritten Letters (52%)

A heartfelt note from a student tops the list of appreciated gifts. It’s personal, meaningful, and a great reminder of why teachers do what they do. Cash or Gift Cards (45%)

When in doubt, go practical. Whether it’s for coffee, groceries, or a little treat, gift cards let teachers spoil themselves—or grab something they need. Classroom Supplies (33%)

Many teachers spend their own money on supplies throughout the year. Gifts like markers, notebooks, or even disinfecting wipes are thoughtful and incredibly useful. Personal Items (28%)

A scarf, mug, or other small personal gift can also hit the right note—just keep it simple and classy. Packaged Food (24%)

Pre-packaged goodies like cookies, chocolate, or tea are a sweet way to say thank you without adding too much pressure to indulge immediately.

The One Gift Teachers Don’t Want

Here’s a big no: booze. While wine or spirits might seem like a fun way to say, “You deserve this after dealing with my kid all year,” it’s often an awkward gift. Not everyone drinks, and alcohol as a gift from a student just feels… off. Save that bottle of merlot for your best friend instead.

Bonus Round: Gifts Teachers Secretly Dread

If you’re feeling creative with your gift-giving, here’s a quick list of what not to wrap up for your kid’s teacher:

Anything from Victoria’s Secret

Even if it’s just lotion or perfume, a Victoria’s Secret bag on a teacher’s desk is all kinds of awkward. Surprise Treats for the Whole Class

Sure, it might sound fun to send in a tray of cupcakes for everyone, but for teachers, it’s an afternoon sugar rush followed by a classroom of kids crashing into chaos. Flirty Advances from Dads

Yep, this happens! Teachers don’t want to field romantic overtures from a newly divorced parent, no matter how grateful they are for the year’s hard work.

Foolproof Gift Ideas That Always Win

Still unsure? Here are some foolproof options teachers love:

Anything that says “Best Teacher Ever” (bonus points if it’s a reusable tumbler or tote bag).

Gift cards to Starbucks, Tim Hortons, or Visa.

A thermal laminator for classroom DIY projects.

Fancy candles or Kate Spade accessories for a touch of luxury.

At the end of the day, thoughtful gifts—big or small—show teachers that their hard work is appreciated. Whether it’s a handwritten card, a practical gift card, or something fun, it’s the gesture that counts. Just maybe leave the bottle of wine and the Victoria’s Secret gift bag at home!