Tori Spelling And Her Kids Are Staying At a $100-Per-Night Motel

Tori Spelling’s decision to put her and her five kids in a motel is unrelated to her split from Dean McDermott, according to a new report.

A source told Us Weekly Tuesday that the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum booked rooms at the $100-per-night establishment in Los Angeles because of the ongoing mould issue in their marital home.

“Tori and Dean are doing good and her staying at a hotel with their kids has nothing to do with a separation,” said the source…

Spelling had been forced to move her family out of a rental home earlier this year upon discovering an “extreme” mould infestation that caused them to suffer serious health issues.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott, 56, shared online in mid-June.