Tori Spelling Is In Hot What With Fans For Charging $95 To Talk To Her

Tori was looking to make a little extra cash when the 90210 star hosted a virtual event on her instagram page.

She announced, “Can’t wait to do my first ever virtual meet and greet Thursday, April 9 at 5pm PDT. Only 20 spots available so reserve your spot now. Link in my bio xoxo.”

But when fans went to click on the link, they found that each spot would cost $95 US or $113 Canadian. This pissed off a lot of people, since so many are out of work right now due to the outbreak and many celebrities are donating money to the efforts right now…

However; some fans did come to Tori’s defence, saying that Tori is just trying to take care of her family during these difficult times.. It’s common knowledge that Tori has seen her share of financial hardships.

Tori also received some blowback after a chat with Ellen where Tori compared quarantine to jail.

“This is like being in jail, is what it is… mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for ten days and everyone in here is gay,” she said during an at-home edition of her talk show.

The comment quickly went viral on social media, with one person responding: “Petition to stick her in an actual jail after quarantine is lifted. Just for a month or so, so maybe she can learn something.”