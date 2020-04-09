NSYNC HOSTING A WEEKLY HAPPY HOUR!

Lance Bass says that he and the guys have been getting together virtually on the regular to enjoy a drink and a little conversation during the coronavirus lockdown.

Lance was on “What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, and explained that NSYNC have actually become closer since isolation became a thing.

Perhaps with all this virtual bonding, a reunion could come out of it? Bass reveals that Justin Timberlake would be interested in talking about a reunion….

The last time all the guys were together was in 2018 when they received a star on Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame! The Group split in 2002 to pursue solo careers.