Listen Live

NSYNC HOSTING A WEEKLY HAPPY HOUR!

Maybe a Reunion!

By Dirt/Divas

Lance Bass says that he and the guys have been getting together virtually on the regular to enjoy a drink and a little conversation during the coronavirus lockdown.

Lance was on “What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, and explained that NSYNC have actually become closer since isolation became a thing.

Perhaps with all this virtual bonding, a reunion could come out of it? Bass reveals that Justin Timberlake would be interested in talking about a reunion….

The last time all the guys were together was in 2018 when they received a star on Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame! The Group split in 2002 to pursue solo careers.

Related posts

Broadway Says It Will Stay Dark Until Early June

The Tiger King Is Coming To Cable TV!

Tori Spelling Is In Hot What With Fans For Charging $95 To Talk To Her