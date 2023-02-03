Toronto Is Getting A ‘Karen Diner’

The diner will feature ‘Terrible Service’ & ‘And Lots Of Sass!’

If you want to pay for a rude waitress and crappy service, then you may want to check out “Karen’s Diner,” a pop-up coming to the six.

There are already a few of these diners in the U.K. and Australia and are known for their “great burgers and rude service.”

The restaurant will only be open for two weekends in Toronto between April 22nd and 30th. The pop-up says it may extend its dates or even stay long-term “if y’all show up in force.”

The venue will have a 50s theme and the main menu feature is “KARMA,” meaning you’ll get served what you deserve.