Listen Live

Toronto Is Getting A ‘Karen Diner’

Get a middle finger with your chicken fingers!

By Kool Eats

The diner will feature ‘Terrible Service’ & ‘And Lots Of Sass!’

If you want to pay for a rude waitress and crappy service, then you may want to check out “Karen’s Diner,” a pop-up coming to the six.

5 Things You Should Never Do At Restaurants According to a Server

There are already a few of these diners in the U.K. and Australia and are known for their “great burgers and rude service.”

The restaurant will only be open for two weekends in Toronto between April 22nd and 30th. The pop-up says it may extend its dates or even stay long-term “if y’all show up in force.”

The venue will have a 50s theme and the main menu feature is “KARMA,” meaning you’ll get served what you deserve.

Related posts

WHAT DO YOU CALL THE TWO ENDS ON A LOAF OF BREAD?

People On TikTok Are Saying That Eating Oranges In The Shower Is A “Life-Changing” Experience…

Our Favourite Budget Meals