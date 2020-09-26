Toronto Singer Roberta Battaglia Makes History On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Toronto’s own Roberta Battaglia, 11, has made history on America’s Got Talent by being the youngest Canadian to make it to the final. She placed fourth this week on one of the world’s biggest talent shows.

Her journey started with a golden buzzer from celebrity judge Sophia Vergara after her jaw-dropping performance of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow.’ She continued impressing the judges with performances including covers of P!nk’s ‘What About Us’ and fellow Canadian Alessia Cara’s ‘Scars To Your Beautiful.’



YouTube / America’s Got Talent

She even got koodos from Alessia herself.

Spoken-word poet Brandon Leake won the $1 million prize.