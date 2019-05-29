Must Watch: Kodi Lee Gets the Golden Buzzer

America’s Got Talent is back for Season 14 and last night’s premier featured a Golden Buzzer performance by Kodi Lee and it has us all in tears.

According to his Twitter profile, Kodi is a “Musician, performer, Singer, Tap Dancer. Musical Prodigious savant. I live, dream and breath music all day long . I happen to be blind and autistic too.”

Yes, he’s blind and autistic.

On stage at the AGT audition, Kodi’s mother, Tina, explained: “We found out that he loved music really early on. He listened and his eyes just went huge! And he started singing. And that’s when I was in tears because I that’s when I realized, ‘oh my gosh, he’s an entertainer’. So, through music and performing he was able to withstand living in this world. Because when you’re autistic it’s really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually has saved his life playing music.”

What makes his performance so moving is the juxtaposition of his demeanor when he’s not performing and when he is. As he’s being interviewed by the judges, it’s clear that he’s struggling to even speak, though you can still see his confidence and ‘entertainer’ attitude. Then, when he gets on the piano and begins to sing, it’s effortless.

After the performance, Simon Cowell said, “What just happened there is extraordinary. Really extraordinary. Your voice is absolutely fantastic. I’m going to remember this moment for the rest of my life.”

Check out his performance on AGT and another performance of his from Mother’s Day.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there, especially to my mommy…you are the bomb! I love you!! ❤️❤️❤️🎤🎹🎶🎶🎶 #HappyMothersDay2019 pic.twitter.com/xU08yTuo8X — Kodi Lee (@Kodileerocks) May 13, 2019

Image: America’s Got Talent/YouTube