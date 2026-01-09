Things That Were Totally Normal in the ’90s (But Would Not Fly Today)

Another day, another Reddit thread reminding us that the ’90s were basically the Wild West… but with landlines.

The viral question: What’s something that was socially acceptable in the ’90s but absolutely not today?

The answers are funny, horrifying, and somehow all true.

1. Showing Up at Someone’s House Unannounced

You just… arrived. No text. No warning. And somehow, people were happy to see you.

Now? That’s a threat.

2. Being Completely Unreachable

If someone wasn’t home, that was it. You waited. No “just checking in,” no panic, no read receipts. Pure peace.

3. Leaving Your Kids in the Car While You Shopped

Windows cracked. Quick grocery run. Totally normal. Today, that’s a news story.

4. Smoking in Restaurants

McDonald's had smoking sections. Bars smelled like regret and ashtrays. We all just accepted it.

5. Babysitting at Age 10

Watching multiple kids. One of them is a literal baby. No phone. No training. Just vibes and responsibility.

6. Making Plans and Never Confirming Them

You agreed on Tuesday for Saturday. No follow-up. No “still good?”

You just showed up and hoped for the best.

7. Having No Idea Where Your Kids Were

Parents genuinely did not know. So much so that TV had to remind them nightly:

“It’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your children are?”

8. Mooning People

It was a prank. A classic. Now it’s a legal situation.

The Bottom Line

The ’90s were a simpler time. Less communication. More trust. Way fewer rules. And somehow… we all survived.

Barely. 😄