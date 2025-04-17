A Whole Town Formed a Human Chain to Move 9,000+ Books — One by One

Talk about a literal page-turner!

In the small town of Chelsea, Michigan, something magical happened. Instead of hiring movers, the local bookshop — Serendipity Books — called on the community to help move its entire collection of 9,100 books to a new location… by hand.

And the town showed up.

Over 300 residents, young and old, lined the sidewalks in downtown Chelsea on Sunday, forming a “book brigade” that stretched from the shop’s old location to the new one, about a block away on Main Street. The vibe? Small-town wholesome meets librarian-core fantasy.

Two Hours, Zero Boxes, All Vibes

According to the owner, the whole thing took under two hours, which is faster (and way more fun) than boxing up thousands of books. Even better? The brigade passed each book right to its proper shelf, in alphabetical order. Cue the Type-A satisfaction.

The store has been a community staple since 1997, and this charming move only solidified its spot in the town’s heart. The new location is expected to open within the next two weeks.

BRB, manifesting a friend group committed enough to alphabetize books mid-relocation.