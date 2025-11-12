Toy Story 5 Is Coming Next Summer — And the Toys Are Fighting for Relevance

To infinity, and… another sequel! 🚀

Pixar just dropped the first teaser for “Toy Story 5,” hitting theatres next summer — and this time, the toys are facing their toughest rival yet: screen time.

The short but emotional clip, set to INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart,” shows a new package arriving for Bonnie Anderson— yes, Andy’s little sister, who inherited all the toys way back in Toy Story 3.

But judging by her reaction, the gang may be up against some flashy new tech toys trying to steal the spotlight.

Returning voices include Tom Hanks (Woody), Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), and Joan Cusack (Jessie), along with some fun new cast members — Ernie Hudson, Conan O’Brien, and Greta Lee as Lilypad, the latest addition to the toy box.

No word yet on whether Pixar will dive into the irony of toys battling for attention in a world glued to screens — but one thing’s for sure: there will be laughs, tears, and at least one heart-wrenching goodbye. Again.

🎬 “Toy Story 5” hits theatres Summer 2026. Prepare your tissues… and maybe your childhood nostalgia.