Tracy Chapman Reportedly Set to Perform ‘Fast Car’ with Luke Combs at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards

Just days away from the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, reports are flying that Tracy Chapman will take the stage alongside Luke Combs for a duet of “Fast Car,” which Combs covered on his album, Gettin Old.

The news comes as a surprise to many as Chapman has kept a low profile since Combs took the 1988 classic to new heights in 2023. Since Combs’ release, the song has been embraced by a new generation of music fans and earned Chapman the title of the first-ever Black woman to have sole songwriting credits on a Country #1.

Additionally, Chapman became a CMA Award winner when “Fast Car” was named Song of the Year at the 57th Annual CMA Awards.

If reports of Chapman attending the GRAMMYs are true, she could be in the audience to witness a big win should Combs take home the award for Best Country Solo Performance for his cover of “Fast Car.” How cool would that be?

Catch the 66th annual Grammys live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4 at 8PM ET / 7PM CT. Fans can tune in via CBS and stream live and on-demand via Paramount+