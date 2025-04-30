Trailer for Alec Baldwin’s Rust Drops — Four Years After Tragic On-Set Death of Halyna Hutchins

After four years of legal drama, grief, and controversy, the trailer for Rust — the Alec Baldwin-led western — has officially been released.

The film made headlines for all the wrong reasons back in 2021, when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed on set after a prop gun Baldwin was handling discharged a live round. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the incident but later recovered.

Production on the movie was shut down for over a year and eventually resumed in April 2023 — this time in Montana, rather than New Mexico, where the accident occurred.

The project, which had its quiet premiere at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland last November, features new cinematographer Bianca Cline, who stepped in after Hutchins' death. Director Joel Souza, still at the helm, attended the premiere alongside Cline.

Perhaps most notably, Halyna Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, now holds an executive producer credit on the film. This came as part of a wrongful death settlement reached with Baldwin and the other producers. According to a statement, none of the film’s original producers will profit from its release — instead, proceeds will go to Matthew and Halyna’s young son, Andros.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin Returns to 'SNL'—But This Time, He’s Not Trump!

It’s a complicated legacy for a film that was never meant to carry so much weight. Still, for those involved — and for Hutchins’ family — it’s also a chance to bring some kind of closure.

Rust is set to hit theatres and video-on-demand on May 2.