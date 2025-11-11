Trailer Park Boys Star Mike Smith Faces Sexual Assault Charge

Mike Smith — the actor best known to fans as “Bubbles” from the beloved Canadian series Trailer Park Boys — has been formally arraigned on a sexual assault charge dating back to 2017.

The 53-year-old appeared in a Halifax courtroom on Monday through his lawyer, Stan MacDonald, who spoke briefly to reporters afterward.



“This is an allegation at this point. It hasn’t been proven. It’ll be tried in court, not in the media,” MacDonald told The Canadian Press. “In the meantime, we ask that the privacy of everyone involved be respected.”

The Alleged Incident

Court documents show the charge stems from an incident that reportedly took place in December 2017 in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. Details of the alleged assault have not been made public, but the documents indicate Smith has been ordered not to contact or visit the alleged victim’s home, workplace, or school.

Although the incident is said to have occurred nearly eight years ago, the charge was only laid on October 2, 2024.

Filming Wrapped Before Charges Surfaced

The timing of the charge comes just months after Trailer Park Boys completed filming 10 new episodes for its upcoming 13th season — set to mark the show’s 25th anniversary.

No further statements have been made by Smith or his Trailer Park Boys co-stars regarding the situation.