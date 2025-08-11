Heat warning in effect click here for details
Listen Live

Sunnyvale’s Back, Bud! Trailer Park Boys Gears Up for Season 13

TV & Movies | What's Trending
Published August 11, 2025
By Charlie

Break out the rum and cokes, folks — the boys are back in town! Canada’s most lovable troublemakers, Trailer Park Boys, are rolling back into Sunnyvale for a brand-new season… and this time, they’re celebrating a quarter-century of chaos.

The 13th season of the cult mockumentary wrapped filming earlier this month in Nova Scotia, and will hit screens in 2026 — perfectly timed for the show’s 25th anniversary. That’s right, Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles have been up to their shenanigans for a solid two-and-a-half decades, and somehow the park hasn’t burned down yet… well, at least not permanently.

RELATED: The Most Significant Pop Culture Events Since 2010

Fans can catch the 10 fresh episodes on the gang’s new TB+ streaming service, which also houses all kinds of Trailer Park Boys extras — including the spinoff Trailer Park Boys: Jail. Basically, it’s the perfect place to go if you need a fix of bad decisions and greasy laughs.

From their humble debut in a 1999 film, to their original Showcase run starting in 2001, to the Netflix revival in 2014, the boys have done it all: live tours, animated adventures, miniseries, and four gloriously ridiculous films.

The latest, Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties: The Bubbles and The S**rockers*, dropped in 2024 and proved they’re still kings of maritime mischief.

So mark your calendars, stock up on pepperoni sticks, and maybe hide your weed plants — Trailer Park Boys Season 13 is coming, and you know it’s gonna be a gong show, bud.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close