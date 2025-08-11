Sunnyvale’s Back, Bud! Trailer Park Boys Gears Up for Season 13

Break out the rum and cokes, folks — the boys are back in town! Canada’s most lovable troublemakers, Trailer Park Boys, are rolling back into Sunnyvale for a brand-new season… and this time, they’re celebrating a quarter-century of chaos.

The 13th season of the cult mockumentary wrapped filming earlier this month in Nova Scotia, and will hit screens in 2026 — perfectly timed for the show’s 25th anniversary. That’s right, Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles have been up to their shenanigans for a solid two-and-a-half decades, and somehow the park hasn’t burned down yet… well, at least not permanently.

RELATED: The Most Significant Pop Culture Events Since 2010

Fans can catch the 10 fresh episodes on the gang’s new TB+ streaming service, which also houses all kinds of Trailer Park Boys extras — including the spinoff Trailer Park Boys: Jail. Basically, it’s the perfect place to go if you need a fix of bad decisions and greasy laughs.

From their humble debut in a 1999 film, to their original Showcase run starting in 2001, to the Netflix revival in 2014, the boys have done it all: live tours, animated adventures, miniseries, and four gloriously ridiculous films.

The latest, Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties: The Bubbles and The S**rockers*, dropped in 2024 and proved they’re still kings of maritime mischief.

So mark your calendars, stock up on pepperoni sticks, and maybe hide your weed plants — Trailer Park Boys Season 13 is coming, and you know it’s gonna be a gong show, bud.