Travellers Are Paying Thousands to Have Their Phones Taken Away on Vacation — On Purpose

In a world where we can’t even scroll in peace without getting 12 notifications and a doom headline, it seems some people are now paying a small fortune to be forced offline. Yes, on purpose.

According to Hilton’s 2025 Trends Report (via the BBC), 27% of travellers say they want to be more present during their vacation — and that means less time on TikTok, more time in real life. But here's the twist: 17% of them are actively searching for trips that require a total digital detox.

Hotels and resorts are catching on. The luxury vacation rental platform Plum Guide now offers listings tagged with “no wi-fi” instead of “free wi-fi,” which really says everything about where travel trends are headed.

At Grand Velas Resorts in Mexico, guests can take part in a digital detox program where phones, tablets, and other tech gadgets are handed over to the concierge and locked away in a safe. Inside the room? No TV. No screen. Just board games, books, and peace. Activities like biking, snorkelling, and guided nature tours help fill the screenless void.

And people are loving it. Despite rooms costing a couple thousand dollars a night, travellers are more than willing to shell out for a slice of unplugged paradise.

So the next time you catch yourself Googling “how to stop checking my phone,” maybe the answer is simple: let someone take it away for you — in paradise.