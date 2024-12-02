Is Travis Kelce the Next One to Propose After Josh Allen's Engagement?

Football fans have been buzzing after Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen announced his engagement to pop star and actress Hailee Steinfeld. This new power couple is already being dubbed football’s latest "it" pair, and now the spotlight has shifted to another high-profile relationship: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Fans are Waiting for the Next Big Move

Travis Kelce wasted no time congratulating Josh and Hailee on their big news. His comment on social media, simply saying, "Congratulations!!!" received over 11,000 likes and sparked a flood of comments from fans wondering if he would be the next to pop the question to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Social media was flooded with speculations, with many fans urging Kelce to take the plunge. One comment simply read, "Your move bro," while others piled on, saying things like, "You next," and "Ok, will you be next? The world is looking forward to it..." There were even some playful comments comparing the couples, with one person writing, "The couple in this picture is the Temu version of you and your future wife @taylorswift."

Taylor’s Support and the Growing Speculation

While Kelce has kept mum about any wedding plans, it's clear that Taylor is showing support for her friend Hailee. Swift, who is pals with Steinfeld, liked the post, further fueling the chatter. The timing of all this speculation seems almost too perfect, especially as Swift wraps up her Eras Tour, with Kelce’s mom, Donna, and Swift’s dad, Scott, joining the pop star at a Chiefs game just days before.

With fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Taylor and Travis's relationship, it looks like the engagement pressure is on for the NFL star. Will Kelce follow in Josh Allen's footsteps? Only time will tell!