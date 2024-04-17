Travis Kelce Will Host ‘Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?’

The Super Bowl champ has been selected to host Prime Video’s “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” game show, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

“I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with ‘Are you Smarter than a Celebrity,’” Kelce said in a statement.

A spinoff of “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?,” the new show “offers a fun, new twist on the premise of the original popular format,” Prime’s statement said.

The new format will welcome an adult contestant “who will rely on a classroom full of celebrities from stage, screen, and sports to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects, pulled from the elementary curriculum, to win a $100,000 prize,” Prime’s statement shared by way of explanation.

“They are not competing against the stars…they’re enlisting their help and, in some cases, can even ‘cheat’ off of them.”