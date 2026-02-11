Trends We’ll Probably Pretend We Never Loved in 10 Years

Trends fade. Screenshots don’t. And if history has taught us anything, it’s that every era eventually becomes a highlight reel of “what were we thinking?”

Social chatter is already predicting which current obsessions will age like a Tim Hortons iced capp left on the dashboard in July.

Here’s the shortlist of future cringe.

Living your whole life online

Oversharing feels harmless… until old posts, arguments, and spicy takes resurface at the worst possible moment. The internet never forgets. It just waits.

Filming kids for views

Tantrums and punishments might earn clicks now, but many suspect those videos will follow families around like digital glitter. Forever.

Driving teachers out of classrooms

We complain about the education system while making the job harder by the minute. Then act shocked when schools can’t keep staff.

Fast, cheap, disposable everything

Quality craftsmanship is being swapped for “good enough for now.” Future us may miss things that didn’t break after six months.

Taking TikTok advice like it’s a professional consultation

Medical tips. Legal guidance. Life decisions. All delivered by someone filming in their car.

Cosmetic trends that age… poorly

Buccal fat removal keeps coming up. Turns out faces change over time. Shocking development.

RELATED: “Outdated” Home Trends That Honestly Deserve A Comeback

Face tattoos

No explanation needed.

Unlimited screens for kids

Handing over devices and hoping for the best might not age well.

Kids running the house

Somewhere along the way, “gentle parenting” got confused with “no boundaries at all.” That pendulum may swing back.

Creative baby names, gone too far

Unique is great. Résumé-proofing is also great.

Privacy quietly disappearing

We traded it for convenience and didn’t read the fine print.

Mailing DNA to companies

Sending your genetic blueprint through the postal system feels… bold.

Leaning too hard on AI

Helpful tool? Absolutely. Replacement for thinking? Risky territory.

Treating expertise like it’s optional

Future generations may wonder why we were so proud of not knowing things.

Sports betting everywhere

When it’s in every app, ad, and broadcast, people expect a long-term hangover.

OnlyFans footprints

The internet is permanent. Careers and comfort levels are not.

The “broccoli” haircut

Every generation swears they skipped the bad hairstyle. Photographic evidence says otherwise.

NFT hype

Already feels like a time capsule from five minutes ago.

Cybertrucks

Let’s just say opinions are… divided.

Painting every wall gray

The easiest regret to fix. One paint roller, one weekend, one collective sigh.

A decade from now, we’ll likely look back at all of this the same way we look at planking. Equal parts confusion, embarrassment, and a deep desire to change the subject.