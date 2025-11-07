🍵 Women Say This Trendy Drink Is Making Their Hair Fall Out — But Is It Really?

It’s the follicle fiasco no one saw coming.

The drink that’s taken over every coffee shop, Instagram feed, and “that girl” morning routine might be doing more than just boosting your antioxidants. Women are now flooding social media claiming that their beloved matcha lattes are making their hair fall out.

Wait… the same drink we’ve been told is “glowy girl fuel” is actually sabotaging our strands? Let’s get to the root of this. 🌿

💚 What’s the Deal With Matcha, Anyway?

Matcha is finely ground green tea powder whisked into hot water to make that frothy, bright-green drink wellness influencers can’t stop filming in slow motion.

It’s been a staple in Japan for centuries — but lately, it’s become a Western wellness obsession so intense that it’s even sparked a global matcha shortage.

It’s touted as a cleaner, calmer alternative to coffee. But for some, that daily matcha might come with a not-so-glamorous side effect: shedding.

🧠 Dietitians Weigh In: It’s Not Exactly the Matcha’s Fault

According to experts, it’s not the matcha itself that’s messing with your mane — it’s the tannins inside it.

Tannins are plant compounds with antioxidant powers (yay!), but they can also block your body from absorbing iron(boo). Low iron = unhappy hair follicles.

And that’s not all. Matcha also packs a caffeine punch — up to 80 mg per serving — which can raise stress hormones. For some people, that hormonal roller coaster can trigger temporary shedding.

So no, matcha isn’t “toxic.” But if you’re already low in iron or living off iced matchas like they’re emotional support beverages… your scalp might have notes.

☕ How Much Is Too Much?

Experts say one to two servings a day is totally fine for most people. The real risk comes when you’re drinking it constantly or using concentrated green-tea supplements.

If you’re vegan, anemic, or have heavy periods, your iron might already be on the low side — so doubling down on matcha without enough iron-rich foods could backfire.

🥗 How to Keep Your Hair and Your Matcha

Don’t panic — no one’s telling you to toss your $8 latte. You can balance things out by pairing iron-rich, plant-based foods (like lentils, spinach, and pumpkin seeds) with vitamin C-packed foods (like citrus, strawberries, or bell peppers). Vitamin C helps your body absorb more iron and neutralizes those pesky tannins.

Oh, and maybe skip that fourth iced matcha of the day. Your hair (and your stomach — tannins can also cause nausea and indigestion) will thank you.

Bottom line: Matcha can stay — just enjoy it in moderation, eat some iron, and keep your hair on your head where it belongs.