Trevor Noah Is Leaving His Gig After 7 Years!

After seven years at the desk, Trevor Noah is leaving Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

Noah revealed the news to an audience at Thursday’s taping of the show, in a message of “gratitude” for the experience.

It was not immediately clear when his actual exit would occur or whether the network had started looking for a successor, with Trevor joking, “I’m not just going to disappear.” He’ll continue hosting the show for the “time being.”

“After seven years, my time is up… In the most beautiful way. I’ve loved hosting this show,” said Noah.

Noah took over The Daily Show from Jon Stewart in 2015.