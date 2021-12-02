Listen Live

Trevor Noah Will Once Again Host The Grammy Awards

Here's hoping things get back to normal!

The exciting or not so exciting announcement was made Wednesday morning with Gayle King. Trevor had his first shot at hosting the socially distant Grammys.

 

 

 

“This year, the Grammys are going to be back. Hopefully, it’s gonna be the full show. Everybody is gonna be there. We’re excited to celebrate a record night and I’m gonna host.”

 

 

 

The Grammy Awards will take place on January 31, 2022, at Crytpo.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

 

 

