Trevor Noah Returns as Host for the 2025 Grammy Awards

The Grammys have confirmed that Trevor Noah will be hosting the prestigious awards show for a fifth consecutive year, continuing his reign as the face of the event.

Set to take place on February 2, 2024, the Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS, and Noah will once again bring his unique comedic flair to the stage.

Trevor Noah's Stellar Hosting Streak

Noah, who became a household name as the host of The Daily Show from 2015 to 2022, has quickly cemented himself as a fan favourite for the Grammys.

This marks his fifth year in a row leading the telecast, a rare feat in the award show's history. Only a few other figures have hosted five or more Grammy ceremonies, including musical legends like Andy Williams (seven times), John Denver (six times), and LL Cool J (five times).

The past three Grammys hosted by Noah has seen a steady rise in ratings, with the 2024 ceremony achieving the highest viewership since 2020, drawing an impressive 16.9 million viewers.

More Than Just a Host

But Noah’s involvement in the 2024 Grammys doesn’t stop at the mic—he’s also stepping behind the scenes as a producer and, in a fun twist, a nominee! His comedy album Where Was I has earned a nomination for Best Comedy Album, marking a significant achievement for the comedian. Noah faced stiff competition last year when his I Wish You Would album was bested by Dave Chappelle, but this year he’s up against a star-studded lineup, including Chappelle, Ricky Gervais, Jim Gaffigan, and Nikki Glaser, who herself hosted the Golden Globes earlier this year.

Beyoncé Leads the Nominees

As for the nominees, Beyoncé is leading the pack with the most nominations, further cementing her status as an icon. Her hit Cowboy Carter is up for both Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year, while her song Texas Hold ‘Em is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Country Song of the Year.

Post Malone and Other Notable Nominees

Not far behind Beyoncé is Post Malone, who has racked up seven nominations, sharing the spotlight with Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Charli XCX. This year is particularly special for Charli XCX, who earned her first solo nominations, proving that even veterans can still have their breakthrough moments.

The 2024 Grammys are shaping up to be an exciting night, with big names, big performances, and even bigger surprises in store. Stay tuned for more updates as the countdown to the most anticipated night in music continues!