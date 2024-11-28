True Lies Reunion: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Arnold Spread Thanksgiving Cheer

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Arnold, stars of the iconic 1994 action-comedy True Lies, reunited for a heartwarming cause this week. The duo joined forces at the 43rd Annual Miracle on 1st Street Turkey Giveaway and Tree Lighting Ceremony, held at the Hollenbeck Youth Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The event quickly became a nostalgic moment for fans of True Lies, as Schwarzenegger, 77, and Arnold, 65, worked side by side to help make the holiday season brighter for local families.

A Feast of Generosity

Schwarzenegger and Arnold were among the many volunteers who handed out 1,000 turkeys to families in need. The giveaways didn’t stop at turkey: families also received tortillas, fresh produce, including carrots and potatoes, and other holiday staples to help them prepare a festive meal.

According to the Boyle Heights Beat, this annual event is a long-standing tradition for Schwarzenegger, who’s been involved for over three decades. The former California governor has a reputation for blending his love of community service with his larger-than-life persona, and this year was no exception.

Lighting Up the Holiday Spirit

Beyond the food, the event featured a tree-lighting ceremony, kicking off the holiday season in style. With Schwarzenegger and Arnold’s presence, it also served as a feel-good reunion for fans of their classic film.

In True Lies, Schwarzenegger played a suave secret agent, while Arnold brought comedic flair as his loyal team member. The duo’s camaraderie on screen was undeniable—and seeing them team up again for a good cause brought the same energy to the streets of L.A.

As the holidays roll in, this reunion serves as a reminder that the season is all about giving back, and even action heroes can take time out to lend a helping hand.

Are you ready for the holidays? Let us know how you’re giving back this year!