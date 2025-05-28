“Trump Knows Best?” Chrisley Reality Stars Set to Get Pardoned for Fraud

According to a statement posted Tuesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to pardon Todd and Julie Chrisley, the reality TV stars best known for their show Chrisley Knows Best — and, more recently, for defrauding banks out of millions of dollars.

ICYMI: In 2022, a jury found the Chrisleys guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of $30 million in sketchy loans.

The couple also dodged taxes like it was an Olympic sport. Todd was sentenced to 12 years, and Julie got seven — plus they were hit with a hefty $17.8 million restitution bill.

But apparently, the punishment may not stick.

Trump reportedly phoned the family to share the news, promising “full pardons.” And yes, he did cap it off with the phrase: “Trump Knows Best.” Because, of course, he did.

RELATED: Donald Trump's First Wife, Ivana Has Died At 73

From Federal Prison to Primetime?

No word yet on whether the Chrisleys are prepping for a comeback tour, but if they do end up walking free, we wouldn’t be shocked if Season 1 of Chrisley Knows Clemency is already in development. Because nothing says “family values” quite like beating a federal fraud conviction with a presidential pardon.

At this point, we’re not sure what’s more confusing — the American justice system or Todd’s skincare routine.