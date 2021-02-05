Trump Quits U.S. Actors Union

The Former President has resigned his membership in the American actors Union, this comes before they had decided whether to expel Trump from the union.

The organization SAG-AFTRA, which has more than 160,000 actors, journalists and other media professionals, said that it’s disciplinary committee would be meeting to decide what role Trump played in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Who cares!” Trump wrote in a letter that the union released. “I no longer wish to be associated with your union.” “Thank you,” the guild responded in a two-word statement.

Trump was been a member of SAG since the early 90s when he started making appearances has himself in “Home Alone 2” and “Sex and the City” before his work on the Apprentice which ran between 2004 to 2015.