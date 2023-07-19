Tupac Shakur’s Unsolved Murder May Have Found A New Lead

The celebrated hip-hop artist was shot on Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas and died in the hospital six days later from his injuries at the age of 25.

Over 20 years later police confirm that on Monday, Las Vegas police searched a home related to the dormant case.

Las Vegas homicide detectives and prosecutors determined by Monday night they had enough information to proceed with a court-authorized search.

The search was conducted at about 10 p.m. local time, with Las Vegas Metro PD SWAT on hand. The scene was described as loud, with police using bullhorns and lights. Among the items sought by investigators were computers, laptops and articles about Tupac and his death. The evidence in the case is now being presented to a Las Vegas grand jury.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is expected to continue for weeks to months. Investigators have long believed the gunman is likely already dead, the victim of a separate shooting two years after the Vegas drive-by.

The current investigation could lead to a determination of who was in the car with the gunman when the rounds were fired that killed Tupac. That could lead to someone being charged as an accomplice. But the official cautions that charging decisions have not been made yet.

The Tupac murder case was dead, after going unsolved for more than 20 years, but gained new interest after the 2018 Netflix special: “Unsolved: The Tupac and Biggie Murders.” The following year in 2019 a book was released, “Compton Street Legend,” by Duane Keith Davis, aka Keffe D, who has said he is one of two living eyewitnesses to the shooting.

Tupac had attended a boxing match with Suge Knight in Vegas the day he was shot. He was in a black sedan on Las Vegas Boulevard when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside and opened fire.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Months later, on March 9, 1997, rapper Christopher Wallace — aka the Notorious B.I.G. — was shot and killed in Los Angeles. That shooting is widely believed to have been connected to Tupac’s murder and also remains unsolved.