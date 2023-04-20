‘Twilight’ TV Series in the Works, According to Reports

It’s been years since people have worn T-shirts emblazoned with “#TeamEdward” or “#TeamJacob” with any regularity.

Stephanie Meyer’s best-selling book series will soon be coming to the small screen.

Lionsgate plans to lead the development of the project, before selling the rights to an established TV network.

The project is in the early stages of development and there is no timeline for when the series will be sold to a network.

The Twilight book series were turned into blockbuster movies that starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. The movie series earned a massive $3.4 Billion Globally.

Not everyone is convinced of this new reboot!