Two Celebrity Couples Call It Quits

There may be something to this…Goldie Hawn says she and Kurt Russell haven’t married because divorce “ends up to be big business.” She says, “I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here.”



Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Are Divorcing

After Seven years of marriage the pair are going their separate ways…

The Modern Family actress and American’s Got Talent Host, got hitched to Joe in a lavish, star-studded Palm Beach ceremony in November 2015 in front of 400 guests, but the couple have now said they have made the “difficult” decision to split.

A source told the outlet: “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Sofia has since posted a string of sexy selfies online as she lives it up on her extended birthday bash.

One of her captions says: “When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them.” Sofia is said to be in Italy celebrating her 51st birthday with friends…

It’s Over for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez After Two Years Of Marriage!

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are reportedly divorcing.

Rumours started swirling about the couples fate after Ariana was seen at Wimbledon over the weekend without her wedding band.

Sources close to Grande report that the pair have been separated since January but have remained friendly. An insider added: “They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.

She and Dalton secretly tied the knot in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, California.

Prior to meeting Dalton, Ariana was previously set to marry actor and comic Pete Davidson, 29, in 2018 before they split up.