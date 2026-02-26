Underage Activities: A Throwback to Questionable Life Choices

A survey asked adults to confess the things they did before they were technically allowed to… and honestly, it reads like a coming-of-age movie with zero supervision and a lot of bad decisions.

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane, where rules were more like gentle suggestions, and everyone knew a friend with a “cool older sibling.”

Topping the list, 79 percent admitted they watched an R-rated movie at home or at a friend’s place while underage. Which really just proves that once a TV remote is involved, the rating system becomes a decorative suggestion.

More than half, 54 percent, said they managed to buy alcohol before they were legal. Whether it was a fake ID, a generous stranger, or a cashier who simply did not care… the details remain conveniently fuzzy.

About 39 percent said they bought cigarettes underage, back when that mostly involved confidence, eye contact, and hoping no one asked follow-up questions.

Meanwhile, 27 percent admitted they saw an R-rated movie in a theatre before they were allowed. The classic move: buy a ticket for a wholesome film, then casually drift into the “forbidden” screening like a tiny cinematic criminal.

A quarter of people said they had sex while underage, which feels less like rebellion and more like the plotline of every high school drama ever made.

Then things get a little more chaotic. Fourteen percent said they drove a car without a licence, which is either terrifying or very rural, depending on how you grew up.

Thirteen percent admitted to gambling before they were legal. Probably small stakes… though losing lunch money still counts.

And six percent said they got a tattoo underage. That one really sticks with you. Literally. Nothing like making a permanent decision during the years you also thought frosted tips were a personality trait.

Overall, the list is a reminder that growing up often involves testing limits, making questionable calls, and somehow surviving long enough to laugh about it later. Not recommended. Extremely common.