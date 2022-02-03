Unmasking Of Rudy Giuliani On ‘The Masked Singer’ Prompts Judges Ken Jeong & Robin Thicke To Walk Off In Protest

Rudy Giuliani has been unmasked in last week’s taping of the first Season 7 episode of Fox’s popular primetime series The Masked Singer.

Deadline said that as soon as they saw Giuliani, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke quickly left the stage in protest.

Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage and bantered with the former Mayor of New York.

The episode won’t air until next month and the show won’t reveal what costume he was in or the song he sang before elimination.

Rudy Giuliani is a controversial figure for pressing what is widely derided as a baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client Donald Trump.

The show is known for its jaw-dropping surprises when celebrity contestants shed their headpieces after they are eliminated. The reaction to Giuliani was perhaps the most polarizing the show has seen since 2020. The Masked Singer faced criticism when another controversial Republican politician, Sarah Palin, was unveiled as The Bear.