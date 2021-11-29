UPDATE: Bryan Adams Tests Positive For COVID-19, Again!

It’s the second time in 30 days that our Canadian rock star has contracted the coronavirus.

The first time he was positive, he had to miss the Tina Turner tribute at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 30th.

This time, Adams discovered he was infected again after arriving in Milan, Italy ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar that he photographed.

Adams shared the frustrating news with fans via Instagram last Thursday!

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for COVID,” Adams wrote. “So it’s off to the hospital for me.”

Since the post last week, Adams was admitted to a hospital in Milan where he was given an “anti-thrombosis” shot as a precaution.

And in an update on Saturday, Bryan, who is back in his hotel room isolating, wrote: “Day three in Milano, thanks to all of you for your support during my Covid. I was symptomatic even though I had been vaccinated but I’m on the mend now. Even if I’m stuck in my room here in Milan…”