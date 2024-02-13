USHER GETS MARRIED

Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show is a memorable moment for any artist, but it wasn’t the most memorable thing Usher did on Sunday. It turns out he married his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, at a quick-wedding spot called Vegas Weddings on the same day.

His mother served as his witness, and the couple obtained a marriage license just a few days prior. Usher and Jennifer have been together since 2019 and have two kids.

“Congratulations to the Newlyweds!” Vegas Weddings president Melody Willis-Williams said. “What a great game and Usher’s performance was phenomenal! We were beyond thrilled to host in this epic day for Usher and his new wife. As much as we love, love, this is the couple’s news to share any further details on. We’ll always be fans of Usher! Yeah!”