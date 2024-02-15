Usher Is Developing A TV Series Based On His Music!

Usher is developing a drama series based on his music via a partnership with UCP (a division of Universal). “My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” Usher said in a statement. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

The official statement says the series explores “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home.” It will also “explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”

It’s not clear yet if Usher will appear in the show. He has acted many times in the past, but is also set to kick off his ‘Past Present Future’ tour in August.

Usher is also sharing photos from his wedding!