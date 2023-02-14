Valentine’s Day Fun Facts!

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. Here are some fun facts about the commercial holiday!

Richard Cadbury created the first heart-shaped box of chocolates in 1861!

The term or abbreviation “XOXO” originally meant ‘Sealed with a Kiss,’ not (hugs and kisses)

The first official Valentine’s Day celebration occurred in Paris!

Lovebirds are not an actual type of birds

Roughly 145 million Valentine’s Cards are exchanged every year on February 14h

Roses are the most popular flower to give on Valentine’s Day…

The average person will spend $196 on gifts this year…

Cupid is the son of the Roman God Venus…

Valentine’s Day is known as the second busiest restaurant day each year only behind Mother’s Day!

Jewelry is the most popular gift category on Valentine’s Day

Did you know that candy hearts were originally medical lozenges?